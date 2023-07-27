News & Insights

Brazil coffee harvest below normal pace at 74% of area, report finds

Credit: REUTERS/ROOSEVELT CASSIO

July 27, 2023 — 10:57 am EDT

By comparison, the consultancy said that the five-year average for the period is 79%. The harvest is also slightly below the pace seen at this time in 2022, when it was at 75%.

Safras estimated that around 89% of robusta coffee fields have been harvested, compared with 90% at this time last year, and below the 95% five-year average for the period. Meanwhile, the arabica coffee harvest has reached 65%, just below 66% this time last year, and also below the 71% five-year average.

This year's crop, however, is larger, which partly explains a slower pace.

Safras coffee analyst Gil Barabach said that the harvest remains positive, with mostly dry weather helping both picking and drying operations.

