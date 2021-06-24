Commodities

Brazil coffee harvest at 40%, lagging pace of previous years - report

Contributor
Marcelo Teixeira Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AMANDA PEROBELLI

Coffee growers in Brazil had harvested 40% of the 2021 crop by June 22, a slower pace than seen a year ago and below the five-year average for this time of the year, consultancy Safras & Mercado said in a report on Thursday.

June 24 (Reuters) - Coffee growers in Brazil had harvested 40% of the 2021 crop by June 22, a slower pace than seen a year ago and below the five-year average for this time of the year, consultancy Safras & Mercado said in a report on Thursday.

At this time in 2020 coffee farmers in the world's largest producer had collected 41% of the crop. The 5-year average for this time of the year is 44%.

Safras coffee analyst Gil Barabach said in the report that the harvest was progressing well.

After light rains earlier in the month, the weather is again dry, which helps field work and also post-harvest operations, such as coffee drying.

The consultancy said the harvest of robusta beans was more advanced, at 63% of the crop, while collection of arabica beans was at 27%.

Safras projects a crop of 56.5 million 60-kg bags in Brazil this year. Based on that estimate, it says that 22.86 million bags of new-crop coffee have been collected so far.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Pravin Char)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Commodities Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular