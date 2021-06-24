Brazil coffee harvest at 40%, lagging pace of previous years - report

June 24 (Reuters) - Coffee growers in Brazil had harvested 40% of the 2021 crop by June 22, a slower pace than seen a year ago and below the five-year average for this time of the year, consultancy Safras & Mercado said in a report on Thursday.

At this time in 2020 coffee farmers in the world's largest producer had collected 41% of the crop. The 5-year average for this time of the year is 44%.

Safras coffee analyst Gil Barabach said in the report that the harvest was progressing well.

After light rains earlier in the month, the weather is again dry, which helps field work and also post-harvest operations, such as coffee drying.

The consultancy said the harvest of robusta beans was more advanced, at 63% of the crop, while collection of arabica beans was at 27%.

Safras projects a crop of 56.5 million 60-kg bags in Brazil this year. Based on that estimate, it says that 22.86 million bags of new-crop coffee have been collected so far.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Pravin Char)

