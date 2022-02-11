Brazil coffee farmers sell 32% of expected 2022/23 output -Safras

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Coffee farmers in Brazil, the world's largest producer and exporter, sold 32% of expected 2022/23 output by Feb. 8, ahead of the 21% seen a year ago but up only 1 percentage point from the previous month, consultancy Safras & Mercado said on Friday.

Safras said that Brazil's arabica coffee sales reached 37% of estimated production, against 28% in the same period last year, while robusta sales were seen at 19%, also outpacing the 9% recorded at this time in 2021.

Market dynamics currently reflect a combination of factors, including sales above year-ago levels, concerns over the size of Brazil's next crop and prices repeatedly testing new highs, said Safras coffee analyst Gil Barabach.

"All of this helps justify the sellers' position," Barabach said of the slower pace of deals during the past month. "Buyers are also not so aggressive due to high marginal costs."

On Friday arabica coffee prices on ICE were hovering just below the 10-year peak of $2.6045 set on Thursday, supported by tight supplies with exchange stocks close to their lowest level in 20 years.

(Reporting by Marta Nogueira Writing by Gabriel Araujo Editing by David Goodman )

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.