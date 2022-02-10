Brazil coffee farmers have sold 86% of 2021/22 crop -report

SAO PAULO, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Coffee farmers in Brazil, the world's largest producer and exporter, had sold 86% of the 2021/22 crop by Feb. 8, outpacing the historical average of about 80% for the period, consultancy Safras & Mercado said on Thursday.

Farmers have sold 48.58 million 60-kg bags of coffee from an expected production of 56.5 million bags, the consultancy said in a report.

Safras coffee analyst Gil Barabach said that sales "slightly improved" from last month, when 82% of the crop was sold, but noted that there were continuing doubts about the size of Brazil's 2022 crop.

"The lack of external direction alongside the fall in the U.S. dollar and doubts about the crop Brazil will harvest in 2022 ended up pulling sellers out of the market," Barabach said.

According to Safras, Brazil's arabica coffee sales reached 83%, ahead of the historical average of 78% for this time of year.

Robusta sales were more advanced, with 90% of this year's production sold versus a five-year average of 84%.

Arabica coffee prices on ICE hit their highest in more than 10 years on Wednesday, boosted by supply concerns, with exchange-certified stocks languishing at their lowest level in more than 20 years.

Dealers said there was very little trade happening in Brazil.

(Reporting by Roberto Samora; writing by Gabriel Araujo; editing by Jason Neely)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.