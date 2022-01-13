Brazil coffee farmers have sold 82% of 2021/22 crop -report

SAO PAULO, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Coffee farmers in Brazil, the world's largest producer and exporter, have sold 82% of the 2021/22 crop by Jan. 10, outpacing the historical average of 74% for the period, consultancy Safras & Mercado said on Thursday.

The consultancy said in a report that farmers have sold 46.28 million 60-kg bags of coffee from an expected production of 56.5 million bags.

Sales were up 4 percentage points from the previous month, it added.

Safras coffee analyst Gil Barabach said that activity has been slow recently despite good prices, noting there are still uncertainties regarding Brazil's 2022 crop.

According to the report, arabica coffee sales reached 79%, ahead of the historical average of 73% for this time of year.

Robusta sales were more advanced, with 87% of this year's production sold versus a five-year average of 74%.

(Reporting by Roberto Samora; writing by Gabriel Araujo; editing by Jason Neely)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.