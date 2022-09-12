US Markets

Brazil coffee exports stable in August; arabica shipments up 10%

Roberto Samora Reuters
Marcelo Teixeira Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/AMANDA PEROBELLI

SAO PAULO, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Brazil, the world's largest coffee exporter, shipped 2.44 million 60-kg bags of green coffee abroad in August, 1.2% less than in the same month a year ago, but shipments of the arabica type increased, industry group Cecafe said on Monday.

Exports of arabica green coffee jumped 10.6% to 2.35 million bags from August 2021. Arabica is the milder variety preferred by large coffee chains such as Starbucks. Exports of robusta coffee, mostly used to make instant coffee, fell 74%, meanwhile, to only 89,244 bags.

(Reporting by Roberto Samora and Marcelo Teixeira; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

