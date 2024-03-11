Brazil coffee exports jump 57.5% in February -Cecafe

SAO PAULO, March 11 (Reuters) - Brazil's green coffee exports rose 57.5% in February compared to a year earlier, industry group Cecafe said on Monday.

Farmers shipped abroad a total of 3.38 million 60-kilo bags of green coffee in February.

