Brazil coffee exports jump 19% in Nov. as shipping improves

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Brazil exported 3.4 million 60-kg bags of green coffee in November, a 19% increase over the same month a year ago amid improving shipping conditions, exporters association Cecafe said in a report on Monday.

Exports of arabica coffee, the milder type preferred by coffee chains such as Starbucks and Pandora, rose 25% in November to 3.39 million bags, while shipments of robusta coffee, which is mostly used to make instant coffee, fell 55% to only 98,995 bags, Cecafe said (see table).

The group said that revenues from coffee exports, including processed product such as instant coffee, reached $885 million in November, the highest amount for that month ever.

TYPE NOV 22 OCT 22 NOV 21 % CHANGE YoY Arabica 3.298 3.142 2.628 25.5 Robusta 0.098 0.112 0.221 -55.3 Total green 3.397 3.255 2.849 19.2 Instant coffee 0.277 0.292 0.360 -24.4 Source: Coffee Exporters Association Cecafé

