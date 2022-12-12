Commodities

Brazil coffee exports jump 19% in Nov. as shipping improves

Credit: REUTERS/AMANDA PEROBELLI

December 12, 2022 — 03:36 pm EST

Written by Marcelo Teixeira for Reuters ->

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Brazil exported 3.4 million 60-kg bags of green coffee in November, a 19% increase over the same month a year ago amid improving shipping conditions, exporters association Cecafe said in a report on Monday.

Exports of arabica coffee, the milder type preferred by coffee chains such as Starbucks and Pandora, rose 25% in November to 3.39 million bags, while shipments of robusta coffee, which is mostly used to make instant coffee, fell 55% to only 98,995 bags, Cecafe said (see table).

The group said that revenues from coffee exports, including processed product such as instant coffee, reached $885 million in November, the highest amount for that month ever.

TYPE

NOV 22

OCT 22

NOV 21

% CHANGE

YoY

Arabica

3.298

3.142

2.628

25.5

Robusta

0.098

0.112

0.221

-55.3

Total green

3.397

3.255

2.849

19.2

Instant coffee

0.277

0.292

0.360

-24.4

Source: Coffee Exporters Association Cecafé

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira in New York; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

