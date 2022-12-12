Brazil coffee exports jump 19% in Nov. as shipping improves

Updates with report details, adds table
Dec 12 (Reuters) - Brazil exported 3.4 million 60-kg bags of green coffee in November, a 19% increase over the same month a year ago amid improving shipping conditions, exporters association Cecafe said in a report on Monday.
Exports of arabica coffee, the milder type preferred by coffee chains such as Starbucks and Pandora, rose 25% in November to 3.39 million bags, while shipments of robusta coffee, which is mostly used to make instant coffee, fell 55% to only 98,995 bags, Cecafe said (see table).
The group said that revenues from coffee exports, including processed product such as instant coffee, reached $885 million in November, the highest amount for that month ever.
TYPE
NOV 22
OCT 22
NOV 21
% CHANGE
YoY
Arabica
3.298
3.142
2.628
25.5
Robusta
0.098
0.112
0.221
-55.3
Total green
3.397
3.255
2.849
19.2
Instant coffee
0.277
0.292
0.360
-24.4
Source: Coffee Exporters Association Cecafé
