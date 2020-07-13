Brazil coffee exports fall near 10% in June, says Cecafé

US Markets

Brazilian green coffee exporters shipped 2.47 million 60-kg bags abroad in June, 9.8% less than in the same month a year earlier, exporters association Cecafé said on Monday, without blaming the coronavirus pandemic for the fall.

SAO PAULO, July 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian green coffee exporters shipped 2.47 million 60-kg bags abroad in June, 9.8% less than in the same month a year earlier, exporters association Cecafé said on Monday, without blaming the coronavirus pandemic for the fall.

Exports of arabica coffee, the type preferred by high-end coffee roasters, fell 21.3% in June to 1.85 million bags. Shipments of robusta coffee, which is widely used by the instant coffee industry, were seen at 617,739 bags, 60% more than a year ago, said Cecafé.

Cecafé's president, Nelson Carvalhaes, told reporters he does not think the pandemic has so far negatively impacted Brazilian coffee exports, blaming local short supply at the end of the 2019-20 crop year for the fall in June.

"We have basically exhausted the coffee stocks," Carvalhaes said, adding that the recent weakness of the local currency improved profit margins in exports. BRBY

Carvalhaes believes global coffee demand will remain stable in 2020, or "possibly rise a bit."

Brazil's coffee crop year begins in July. Farmers are actively working on the harvest currently, with field work nearing 50% of planted area. The world's largest grower is set to produce a record crop in 2020-21.

Cecafé said green coffee exports in 2019-20 reached 35.89 million bags, 4% lower than in the previous crop.

The United States remained the largest buyer with near 20% of the sales, followed by Germany with 17%, Italy (8.4%), Belgium (6.8%) and Japan (5%).

BRAZILIAN COFFEE EXPORTS (mln 60-kg bags)

TYPE

JUNE 20

JUNE 19

MAY 20

% CHANGE

YoY

Arabica

1.85

2.35

2.42

-21.3

Robusta

0.617

0.383

0.485

60.9

Total green

2.47

2.74

2.91

-9.8

Soluble

0.327

0.358

0.331

-8.9

Source: Coffee Exporters Association Cecafé

