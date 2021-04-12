Brazil coffee exports fall 2.7% in March to 3.06 mln bags -report

Includes details of report, table and comments

NEW YORK, April 12 (Reuters) - Brazil exported 3.06 million 60-kg bags of green coffee in March, 2.7% less than in the same month a year earlier, exporters association Cecafe said in a monthly report on Monday.

Shipments of arabica coffee fell 6.3% in March to 2.71 million bags, while exports of robusta coffee increased 38% to 351,735 bags, the industry group said (see table below).

Cecafe's head Nicolas Rueda saw as positive the data for the month, despite the small reduction in the volume, saying the sector is dealing with challenges.

He said there was still a limited supply of containers for coffee exporters who are having to plan well to have shipments delivered on time.

But the Cecafe head sees a reduction of monthly volumes in the new season that starts in July, due to the fact the country will harvest a much smaller crop this year in the off-year of arabica's biennial production cycle.

BRAZILIAN COFFEE EXPORTS (mln 60-kg bags)

TYPE MARCH 21 MARCH 20 FEB 21 %CHANGE YoY Arabica 2.716 2.898 3.302 -6.3 Robusta 0.351 0.253 0.313 38.7 Total green 3.067 3.152 3.616 -2.7 Soluble 0.368 0.338 0.368 8.7 Source: Coffee Exporters Association Cecafé (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Andrea Ricci) ((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.