Brazil coffee exports fall 14.3% in February to 3.1 mln bags -Cecafe

SAO PAULO, March 11 (Reuters) - Brazil exported 3.1 million 60-kg bags of green coffee in February, 14.3% less than a year ago but slightly up from the previous month as global trade logistics improved, exporters association Cecafe said on Friday.

Arabica shipments - which make the bulk of Brazil's coffee exports - reached 3.0 million bags, down 10.2% year on year, while robusta coffee exports fell 58.6% to 129,800 bags in the same comparison.

Brazil is the world's largest coffee producer and exporter.

All things considered, Cecafe's president Nicolas Rueda said the monthly figures were positive given the country is currently in its period between crops after facing an off year of arabica's biennial production cycle.

"The logistics improved but we are still far from normal, alternating good weeks with bad ones, as the availability of containers and space on vessels is still insufficient," Rueda said in a statement.

Arabica coffee prices hit a 10-year peak in February, leading roasters to adjust their blends, Cecafe said. Brazilian exports totaled $782.6 million in the month, a 50% jump year on year.

Rueda also said it was still too early to forecast impacts from Russia's invasion of Ukraine over local shipments, but noted that Western sanctions on Russia should impact exports to the country, which is the sixth largest importer of Brazilian coffee.

"The ban on vessels' docking in the two countries and the removal of some Russian financial institutions from SWIFT create difficulties that should reflect in the next exports to Russia," he said.

