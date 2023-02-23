Brazil coffee exports down, crop view revised downwards

By Roberto Samora and Marcelo Teixeira

SAO PAULO, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Exports of coffee from Brazil, the world's largest supplier, are down sharply in February according to preliminary data from the government, while an independent report released on Thursday revised downwards projections for the new crop.

Data from Brazil's Trade Ministry showed on Thursday that green coffee exports averaged 6,000 tonnes per day (100,000 60-kg bags) up to the third week of February, compared to a daily average of 10,960 tonnes (182,660 bags) for the full month of February in 2022.

The Trade Ministry releases weekly numbers with daily averages, as well as total figures when the month is over.

Broker and analyst HedgePoint revised its projection for Brazil's 2023/24 arabica coffee production to 42.3 million bags from 45.4 million bags previously.

HedgePoint analyst Natalia Gandolphi said that the recent good level of rains was not enough to offset negative impacts that crops in Brazil suffered from a prolonged dry spell late last year which hurt the flowering phase.

She also said numbers were revised considering recent data on coffee area released by the government.

With the large change in the Brazil arabica number, HedgePoint revised its view for the global 2023/24 supply & demand balance. It now sees a surplus of only 0.6 million bags, from a surplus of 3.7 million bags seen in January.

The broker said that the Brazilian production outlook will likely support prices going forward, because it makes more difficult stocks replacement at consuming countries.

