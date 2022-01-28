US Markets

Brazil coffee crop seen up 16% as trees show mild recovery - trader

Brazil is expected to produce 63.2 million bags of coffee in the 2022/23 season, a 16.6% increase over the previous one, as trees show a relative recovery after last year's frosts and drought due to better crop care and good weather, a top trader said on Friday.

Coffee exporter Comexim, one of the biggest in the country that is the largest coffee producer and exporter, said in a report that the logistics situation is improving as booking allocations in ships and container availability expand, but freight rates continue to be costly.

