Brazil coffee crop down 24.4% in 2021 amid drought, off year for arabica -Conab

Contributor
Roberto Samora Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Jose Roberto Gomes

Brazil's coffee crop reached 47.7 million 60-kg bags this year, down 24.4% from the record output seen in 2020, the government's food supply and statistics agency Conab said on Thursday, noting that the output was heavily affected by drought.

Conab estimated the country's arabica coffee crop, which was in an off year of its biennial production cycle, at 31.4 million bags, down 35.5% year-on-year. Brazil's robusta crop was seen at 16.3 million bags, up 13.8%.

Dec 03, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

