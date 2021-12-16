Brazil coffee crop down 24.4% in 2021 amid drought, off year for arabica -Conab

SAO PAULO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Brazil's coffee crop reached 47.7 million 60-kg bags this year, down 24.4% from the record output seen in 2020, the government's food supply and statistics agency Conab said on Thursday, noting that the output was heavily affected by drought.

Conab estimated the country's arabica coffee crop, which was in an off year of its biennial production cycle, at 31.4 million bags, down 35.5% year-on-year. Brazil's robusta crop was seen at 16.3 million bags, up 13.8%.

