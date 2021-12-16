Brazil coffee crop down 24.4% in 2021 amid drought, off year for arabica

Adds details, context

SAO PAULO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Brazil's coffee crop reached 47.7 million 60-kg bags this year, down 24.4% from the record output seen in 2020, the government's food supply and statistics agency Conab said on Thursday, noting that the output was heavily affected by drought.

Despite the year-on-year fall, Conab's new estimate came in above its previous forecast of 46.9 million bags released in September, as the impact of frosts was smaller than initially expected.

Conab estimated the country's arabica coffee crop, which was in the off year of its biennial production cycle, at 31.4 million bags, down 35.5% from 2020. Brazil's robusta crop was seen at 16.3 million bags, up 13.8%.

The state-run agency also said that total coffee planted in Brazil fell 4% from the previous crop to 1.8 million hectares, also due to excessive dry weather.

The latest Conab crop report, based on data collected in November, was the first since the harvest was concluded in Brazil, which is the world's largest coffee producer.

(Reporting by Roberto Samora; Writing by Gabriel Araujo, Editing by Timothy Heritage, Kirsten Donovan)

