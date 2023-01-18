Brazil cocoa grind rose slightly in 2022, imports fell - industry group

Includes comments from AIPC head

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Cocoa processing in Brazil, the world's fifth-largest chocolate consumer, increased by 0.82% in 2022 from the previous year to 226,015 tonnes, industry group AIPC said in a report on Wednesday.

AIPC also said that cocoa arrivals, or the amount of raw material supplied locally, reached 205,782 tonnes in 2022, 4.1% more than in 2021, as local production expanded.

Brazil's 2022 cocoa imports were seen at 11,011 tonnes versus 59,768 tonnes imported in 2021, said the group.

"Brazil continues to move towards reaching self-sufficiency in cocoa," said Anna Paula Losi, AIPC's executive president. She said efforts from the entire cocoa chain in the country toward increasing the local crop were starting to bear fruit.

Brazil is a large agricultural producer, particularly in grains, but has been a net importer of cocoa since the 1990s when a severe disease outbreak sharply reduced local production.

Losi also said the growth level in 2022 was "less than desired", since the industry is still reeling from the coronavirus pandemic and economic woes triggered by the war in Ukraine.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira, editing by Deepa Babington)

