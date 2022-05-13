Brazil cocoa grind down 6.2% in 2022; arrivals are up -AIPC

By Marcelo Teixeira

May 13 (Reuters) - Brazil processed 69,490 tonnes of cocoa between January and April, 6.2% less than in the same period last year, industry group AIPC said on Friday, blaming operational difficulties at some plants for the reduction.

The industry group, however, said cocoa arrivals in the country - the world's fifth largest chocolate consumer - increased to 40,842 tonnes in the first four months of the year due to a good local mid-crop, up 92% from the same period in 2021.

AIPC, which has among its associates large processors such as Cargill, Olam and Barry Callebaut, said cocoa grinding fell 27% in April due to the problems at the plants, but added it expects volumes to recover in coming months to levels seen last year.

"It is early to project any processing growth this year as the economic landscape remains unstable, both globally and in Brazil," said Anna Paula Losi, AIPC's executive director.

Brazil imported only 7,007 tonnes of cocoa beans in the Jan-April period, 77% less than a year earlier, due to larger local production.

Exports of cocoa products fell 7.5% in the period to 16,893 tonnes, AIPC said.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by David Gregorio)

