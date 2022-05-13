Brazil cocoa grind down 6.2% in 2022; arrivals are up -AIPC

May 13 (Reuters) - Brazil processed 69,490 tonnes of cocoa between January and April, 6.2% less than in the same period last year, industry group AIPC said on Friday, blaming operational difficulties at some plants for the reduction.

AIPC, however, said that cocoa arrivals in the country - the world's fifth largest chocolate consumer - increased 92% in the first four months of the year compared to 2021 to 40,842 tonnes due to a good local mid-crop.

