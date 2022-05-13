US Markets

Brazil cocoa grind down 6.2% in 2022; arrivals are up -AIPC

Contributor
Marcelo Teixeira Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Marcelo Teixeira

Brazil processed 69,490 tonnes of cocoa between January and April, 6.2% less than in the same period last year, industry group AIPC said on Friday, blaming operational difficulties at some plants for the reduction.

May 13 (Reuters) - Brazil processed 69,490 tonnes of cocoa between January and April, 6.2% less than in the same period last year, industry group AIPC said on Friday, blaming operational difficulties at some plants for the reduction.

AIPC, however, said that cocoa arrivals in the country - the world's fifth largest chocolate consumer - increased 92% in the first four months of the year compared to 2021 to 40,842 tonnes due to a good local mid-crop.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular