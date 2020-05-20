Brazil clears way for use of hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19

SAO PAULO, May 20 (Reuters) - Brazil's Health Ministry on Wednesday issued new guidelines clearing the way for the use of hydroxychloroquine to treat patients with COVID-19, days after a second health minister in a row quit under pressure from President Jair Bolsonaro.

Bolsonaro had said on Tuesday the Interim Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello, an active duty army general, would sign the new protocol.

