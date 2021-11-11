Brazil clears sale of flour from Argentina's GMO wheat

SAO PAULO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian biosecurity agency CTNBio on Thursday approved a request to allow the sale in Brazil of flour from a wheat variety that has been genetically modified to resist drought and tolerate a widely applied herbicide, the world's first such approval.

The move comes even as Brazilian flour millers threatened to stop buying wheat from Argentina, where the GMO wheat was developed, if CTNBio approved GMO wheat imports from the neighboring country.

(Reporting by Ana Mano Editing by David Goodman)

