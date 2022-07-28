Brazil clear to export soymeal to China, government confirms

SAO PAULO, July 28 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government confirmed that China has opened its market to soybean meal produced in the South American country, adding shipments would begin when certain bureaucratic hurdles are removed.

The confirmation came after Brazilian newspaper O Estado De S.Paulo said the authorization to sell Brazilian soymeal to China "was made official this month," citing comments from the secretary of commerce and international relations at the Brazilian agriculture ministry.

In response to a query from Reuters, the agriculture ministry confirmed the move, though it added that some operational procedures were still lacking. It cited "company registrations" as an example, without giving any further detail.

China is already the biggest export destination for Brazilian agricultural products, including soybeans, chicken and pork.

Brazilian and Chinese officials have also reopened talks on a trade protocol allowing Brazil start shipping corn.

(Reporting by Ana Mano and Roberto Samora; Editing by David Holmes)

