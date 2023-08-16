Brazil chicken supplies growing, contributing to global glut

By Ana Mano

SAO PAULO, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Chicken output in Brazil, the world's largest supplier, is expected to grow in 2023 and continue to increase in 2024, in a sign that a global chicken meat glut will continue for some time, according to projections from ABPA, a lobby representing chicken and pork processors.

ABPA, the lobby for large companies like JBS SA JBSS3.SA and BRF SA BRFS3.SA, said on Wednesday Brazil's 2023 chicken output could potentially increase by up to 3% to 14.95 million tonnes at the end of the year.

Next year, chicken output may grow as much as 4.5% to 15.5 million tonnes, ABPA said.

Exports are also expected to rise from Brazilian companies, which account for 35.6% of global chicken supplies.

ABPA projects Brazilian chicken exports at between 5.1 million tonnes and 5.2 million tonnes for end-2023, potentially increasing up to 8% from the previous year.

For 2024, exports could grow as much as 5% to 5.35 million tonnes, ABPA said.

(Reporting by Ana Mano Editing by Bernadette Baum)

