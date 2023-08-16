News & Insights

Brazil chicken supplies growing, contributing to global glut

August 16, 2023 — 09:05 am EDT

Ana Mano for Reuters

SAO PAULO, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Chicken output in Brazil, the world's largest supplier, is expected to grow in 2023 and continue to increase in 2024, in a sign that a global chicken meat glut will continue for some time, according to projections from ABPA, a lobby representing chicken and pork processors.

ABPA said on Wednesday Brazil's 2023 chicken output could potentially increase by up to 3% to 14.95 million tonnes at the end of the year. Next year output may grow as much as 4.5% to 15.5 million tonnes, ABPA said.

