Brazil chicken supplies growing, contributing to global glut

SAO PAULO, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Chicken output in Brazil, the world's largest supplier, is expected to grow in 2023 and continue to increase in 2024, in a sign that a global chicken meat glut will continue for some time, according to projections from ABPA, a lobby representing chicken and pork processors.

ABPA said on Wednesday Brazil's 2023 chicken output could potentially increase by up to 3% to 14.95 million tonnes at the end of the year. Next year output may grow as much as 4.5% to 15.5 million tonnes, ABPA said.

(Reporting by Ana Mano)

((ana.mano@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7704; Mob: +55-119-4470-4529; Reuters Messaging: ana.mano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.