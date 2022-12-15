Brazil chicken production and exports seen rising in 2023 -industry group

By Ana Mano

SAO PAULO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian chicken processors including heavyweights JBS SA JBSS3.SA and BRF SA BRFS3.SA will collectively increase output and exports in the new year, projections from meat industry group ABPA showed on Thursday.

Brazilian companies will process up to 14.750 million tonnes of chicken meat in 2023 while they are also poised to raise exports by up to 8.5% to an estimated 5.2 million tonnes, the data showed.

Ricardo Santin, ABPA president, said Brazil can increase its global share of chicken exports even as local companies grapple with higher corn prices and increases in packaging and fuel costs.

Santin said 100 kilograms (220 pounds) of Brazilian broiler chicken is priced at around 146 euros ($156) compared with 263 euros for the European Union product and around 268 euros for U.S. chicken.

Another Brazilian competitive advantage is the country never had outbreaks of bird flu and remains free of the highly pathogenic disease, which has affected global chicken suppliers like the United States this year.

Outbreaks in Venezuela, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Chile this year have prompted Brazilian companies to implement strict protocols, Santin said.

"This year cases are nearer. There have more cases at the same time in the region," Santin said.

