Brazil chicken production and exports seen rising in 2023 -industry group

December 15, 2022 — 08:05 am EST

SAO PAULO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian chicken processors including heavyweights JBS SA JBSS3.SA and BRF SA BRFS3.SA will collectively increase output and exports in the new year, projections from meat industry group ABPA showed on Thursday.

ABPA said Brazil, the world's largest chicken exporter and second biggest producer, will process up to 14.750 million tonnes of chicken meat next year while it will also raise exports by up to 8.5% to an estimated 5.2 million tonnes.

