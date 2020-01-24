Brazil chalks up strongest job growth last year since 2013

By Jamie McGeever and Gabriel Ponte

BRASILIA, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Brazil's economy shed over 300,000 jobs in December, Economy Ministry figures showed on Friday, but 2019 marked the strongest annual job growth since 2013, a sign that the economy's recovery from the last recession is finally picking up pace.

Seasonal patterns mean December is usually a month of job losses, and the decline of 307,311 jobs was slightly less than the median estimate in a Reuters poll of economists for a 320,000 fall.

Figures for the year show that Latin America's largest economy created a net 644,079 jobs over the course of 2019, the first year of President Jair Bolsonaro's right-wing administration, up over 20% from 529,445 the year before.

In seasonally adjusted terms, it was the highest since the 1.12 million recorded in 2013, just before the economy slid into the most savage recession on record, from which it is still struggling to fully recover.

"This is an important indicator of how economic activity continues to improve," said Jason Vieira, chief economist at Infinity Asset Management in Sao Paulo, noting a sluggish first half of last year and better second half.

"There is momentum going into this year," he said.

The figures tie in with official data from the government statistics agency IBGE that showed the unemployment rate in the three months to November fell to 11.2%, the lowest since mid-2016. Earlier this year, it was as high as 12.7%.

Still, the levels of underemployment and slack in the Brazilian labor market remain high, and many economists note that the decline in the unemployment rate will only be gradual.

