Brazil central govt posts primary deficit of $47 billion in 2023

BRASILIA, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Brazil's central government recorded a primary budget deficit of 230.535 billion reais ($47 billion) in 2023, according to Treasury data on Monday.

The annual outcome follows a deficit of 116.147 billion reais in December.

($1 = 4.9093 reais)

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Steven Grattan)

