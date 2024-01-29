News & Insights

Brazil central govt posts primary deficit of $47 billion in 2023

January 29, 2024 — 08:31 am EST

BRASILIA, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Brazil's central government recorded a primary budget deficit of 230.535 billion reais ($47 billion) in 2023, according to Treasury data on Monday.

The annual outcome follows a deficit of 116.147 billion reais in December.

($1 = 4.9093 reais)

