Brazil central govt posts primary budget surplus of $2.1 billion in September

BRASILIA, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Brazil's central government posted a primary budget surplus of 10.954 billion reais ($2.1 billion) in September, Treasury data showed on Thursday, above the 9.95 billion reais surplus expected by economists polled by Reuters.

In the 12 months to September, the central government recorded a primary surplus of 84.9 billion reais, equal to 1.01% of gross domestic product.

($1 = 5.2891 reais)

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres)

