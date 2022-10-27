US Markets

Brazil central govt posts primary budget surplus of $2.1 billion in September

Contributor
Marcela Ayres Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AMANDA PEROBELLI

Brazil's central government posted a primary budget surplus of 10.954 billion reais ($2.1 billion) in September, Treasury data showed on Thursday, above the 9.95 billion reais surplus expected by economists polled by Reuters.

BRASILIA, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Brazil's central government posted a primary budget surplus of 10.954 billion reais ($2.1 billion) in September, Treasury data showed on Thursday, above the 9.95 billion reais surplus expected by economists polled by Reuters.

In the 12 months to September, the central government recorded a primary surplus of 84.9 billion reais, equal to 1.01% of gross domestic product.

($1 = 5.2891 reais)

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres)

((marcela.ayres@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-2444;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular