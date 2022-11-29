US Markets

Brazil central govt posts primary budget surplus of $5.8 billion in October

Credit: REUTERS/AMANDA PEROBELLI

November 29, 2022 — 12:32 pm EST

Written by Marcela Ayres for Reuters ->

BRASILIA, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Brazil's central government posted a primary budget surplus of 30.8 billion reais ($5.8 billion) in October, Treasury data showed on Tuesday, above the 25.7 billion reais surplus expected by economists polled by Reuters.

In the 12 months to October, the central government recorded a primary surplus of 85.7 billion reais, equal to 1.02% of gross domestic product.

($1 = 5.2928 reais)

