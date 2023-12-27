Brazil central govt posts higher-than-expected primary deficit in November

Adds data, context after paragraph 2

BRASILIA, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Brazil's central government primary deficit in November exceeded market expectations due to a major spending increase, Treasury data showed on Wednesday.

The 39.4 billion reais ($8.16 billion) shortfall surpassed the 35.5 billion reais forecast by economists polled by Reuters. Total expenses rose 20% in real terms from November 2022, while net revenue grew 4.2%.

In a statement, the Treasury said expenditures rose due to its 11.3 billion reais funding to states and municipalities in November; higher spending in health, education, the welfare program Bolsa Familia; and pension benefits.

Year-to-date, the primary deficit reached 114.6 billion reais, reversing the 49.7 billion reais surplus for the year-ago period, after a steep fiscal deterioration mainly triggered by higher spending under the administration of leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Last week, Finance Minister Fernando Haddad estimated that the 2023 primary deficit, considering the Treasury's methodology, would be around 130 billion reais or 1.3% of Brazil's gross domestic product. His Treasury Secretary Rogerio Ceron projected on Wednesday an annual deficit of 125 billion reais.

Haddad and his economic team had been aiming for a deficit equivalent to 1% of GDP this year, but have recently acknowledged that this would not be achievable.

