Brazil central govt posts $9.3 billion primary deficit in May, up 10%

BRASILIA, June 29 (Reuters) - Brazil's central government primary budget deficit rose by 10.2% in May in real terms over the same month last year, mainly affected by increased spending, government data showed on Thursday.

The central government, which includes the Treasury, central bank, and social security, reported a primary deficit of 45.014 billion reais ($9.3 billion) for the month, lower than the 47.9 billion reais shortfall expected by economists polled by Reuters.

The outcome was primarily influenced by a 13.3% increase in expenses compared to the same period last year, driven by payments of judicial expenses during the month and higher spending on the welfare program Bolsa Familia.

Government spending is expected to rise significantly this year following President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's approval from Congress to expand social expenditure, aligning with his campaign promises last year.

The Treasury also reported 14.3% growth in net revenues in May, mainly due to a decrease of 11.4 billion reais in shared expenses with states and municipalities. These expenses were inflated in the same month last year due to an extraordinary transfer associated with oil exploration.

From January to May, the primary surplus fell by 92.3% in real terms compared to the corresponding period in 2022, reaching 2.153 billion reais.

Over the 12-month period, the primary surplus stands at 0.18% of gross domestic product (GDP).

When presenting new fiscal rules, the government has expressed its intention to achieve a primary deficit equivalent to 0.5% of GDP this year, after initially predicting the gap would be equivalent to 1% of GDP.

Treasury Secretary Rogerio Ceron at a press conference said he still expects the central government's primary deficit to stay below 1% of GDP, saying that would be a satisfactory result if achieved.

($1 = 4.8468 reais)

