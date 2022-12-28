US Markets

Brazil central govt posts $2.8 bln primary budget deficit in November

Credit: REUTERS/CARLA CARNIEL

December 28, 2022 — 01:30 pm EST

Written by Marcela Ayres for Reuters

BRASILIA, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Brazil's central government posted a primary budget deficit in November as social security expenditures increased, Treasury data showed on Wednesday.

The primary deficit reached 14.7 billion reais ($2.8 billion) in November, reversing a 4.2 billion reais surplus in the same month last year.

Net revenue fell 9.4% in real terms while total spending rose 4.6% on the back of higher spending under the Auxilio Brasil welfare program and growing pension benefits after more people became eligible to receive them.

In the 12 months to November, the central government recorded a primary surplus of 66.5 billion reais, equal to 0.77% of gross domestic product.

The Treasury estimated a primary surplus of 36.9 billion reais for the year, the first since 2013, thanks to upward revisions in federal revenues, helped by the jump in commodity prices and greater economic strength than expected at the beginning of the year.

($1 = 5.2593 reais)

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Richard Chang)

