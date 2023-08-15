Brazil central bank's Galipolo urges 'caution' amid higher US rates

Rewrites throughout; adds quotes, context

SAO PAULO, Aug 15 (Reuters) - The recent increase in long-term interest rates in the U.S. demands that emerging markets to tread with caution, Brazil's central bank director Gabriel Galipolo said on Tuesday, after the bank delivered a larger-than-expected rate cut this month.

Brazil kicked off its monetary easing cycle on Aug. 2 with a 50-basis-point reduction to 13.25%, its first in three years after a nearly year-long hold following 1,175 basis points of hikes to battle inflation.

"We are aware that scenarios of rising long-term interest rates in the U.S. require caution from emerging countries," Galipolo said.

However, he added, Brazil is currently well-liked among foreign investors because of factors such as its high levels of foreign currency reserves and ability to play a leading role in the ecological transition.

Galipolo was one of the first two central bank board members appointed by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who has called on the monetary authority to lower interest rates since his inauguration in January.

Despite the government pressure, Galipolo - who previously served as an economy ministry official - reiterated on Tuesday the central bank's decisions were "technical."

He was one of the five board members who voted in favor of the 50-basis-point cut, while the other four voted for a more modest 25-basis-point cut.

The monetary authority signaled more of the same in the months ahead due to an improving inflation outlook, but Galipolo avoided providing more clues on the central bank's stance, instead touting its official communique as "very accurate."

"Speculation is normal," he said of future rate decisions. "But we have a lot of time until the next meeting and will keep monitoring expectations, inflation anchoring and the international scenario."

Brazil's monetary policy committee, known as Copom, is scheduled to meet again on Sept. 19-20.

