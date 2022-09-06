Brazil central bank weighs final interest rate hike, director says

By Marcela Ayres

BRASILIA, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank will need to be cautious about handling the end of its current tightening cycle and may still raise interest rates this month, a senior policymaker said on Tuesday, underscoring that inflation is only beginning to subside.

The comments from Bruno Serra, monetary policy director at the central bank, followed a speech by the bank chief late on Monday insisting that policymakers are still not thinking about rate cuts, which some forecast early next year.

The hawkish message added to pressure on Brazilian markets on Tuesday, with the benchmark Bovespa stock index down 2% and the currency falling 1.4%. .BVSP, BRBY

Interest futures showed traders nearly split on whether the central bank will hike the Selic policy rate by 25 basis points on Sept. 21 or keep rates unchanged. BCBWATCH

"The process (of controlling inflation) is still in its early stages," Serra said in an online chat hosted by Bradesco Asset Management, noting that recent inflation relief had come mainly from government measures to controlled prices.

"We have a discussion at the next meeting about a residual adjustment. I would say that we were so surprised in this cycle, so I think we have to be very careful with the eventual end of the cycle," he added.

Serra stressed that Brazil's 12-month inflation is still close to double digits, although it has fallen in recent months. Expectations for 2024 inflation are also a cause for concern, as they are drifting from the bank's 3% target, the director said.

Central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto, who has also insisted policymakers are keeping up their guard in fighting inflation, stressed on Monday that policymakers are still not thinking about monetary easing.

"We think about finishing the work. Finishing the work means converging inflation," he said in a speech that Citi analysts called more hawkish than what is priced into the yield curve.

Brazil's Economy Minister Paulo Guedes, by contrast, has said that monetary easing would arrive in Brazil at the start of next year, helping support better-than-expected 2023 GDP growth.

Policymakers have been signaling a possible pause in their rate-hiking cycle at the Sept. 21 meeting, while keeping the door open for another hike to the benchmark Selic rate, now at 13.75%, if appropriate.

The central bank has hiked rates at 12 straight policy meetings from a record low of 2% seen in March 2021.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres Additional reporting by Paula Laier in Sao Paulo Editing by Brad Haynes and Nick Zieminski)

((marcela.ayres@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-2444;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.