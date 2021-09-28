Brazil central bank weighed faster interest rate hikes -minutes

BRASILIA, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank evaluated accelerating the pace of interest rate increases last week, minutes from its last policy meeting showed on Tuesday, but policymakers still expect to hike rates by another full percentage point next month.

The minutes of the Sep. 21-22 meeting, when the bank's rate-setting committee raised rates by 100 basis points to 6.25%, showed policymakers remain confident that the current pace of rate hikes will bring inflation back to target next year.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres Writing by Brad Haynes)

