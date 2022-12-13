US Markets

Brazil central bank warns of inflationary risks due to significant fiscal stimulus

December 13, 2022 — 06:07 am EST

Written by Marcela Ayres for Reuters ->

BRASILIA, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank warned that in an environment of a narrow output gap, the impact of "significant" fiscal stimulus on inflation tends to outweigh the effects aimed at activity, according to minutes from its last policy meeting on Tuesday.

In the minutes of the meeting held between Dec. 6-7, when the rate-setting committee known as Copom kept the benchmark rate at 13.75%, policymakers stressed they "extensively" discussed the impacts of different fiscal scenarios on inflation, as leftist President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva seeks Congress approval for a multi-billion dollar welfare spending package.

