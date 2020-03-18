Brazil central bank wades into FX, bond markets to restore calm

By Jamie McGeever

BRASILIA, March 18 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank waded into the country's foreign exchange and bond markets on Wednesday to help restore calm as the real sank to a new all-time low and tumbling bond markets around the world sapped liquidity and pushed yields sharply higher.

The central bank sold $830 million in two rounds of spot FX intervention and announced a repurchase program for dollar-denominated sovereign bonds held by Brazilian banks, which will be carried out in conjunction with the Treasury.

Brazilian markets tanked on Wednesday as investors feared the trillions of dollars of stimulus and support from authorities around the world to limit the economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic may not be enough.

The real slumped as low as 5.20 per dollar BRBY, bringing its losses so far this year to over 20%, stocks fell as much as 9% to bring the Bovespa's year-to-date decline to over 40%, and traders reported liquidity problems in rates and bond markets.

"In some cases, this is much worse than (the financial crisis in) 2008, especially on market functioning," said a hedge fund manager in Sao Paulo, referring to Brazilian rates futures trading.

The central bank said in a statement that the bond repurchase program comes into force on Wednesday, and the Treasury said the auctions will be held on March 19, 20, 23, 24 and 25.

"The objective of this action is to continue providing support to the public debt market, ensuring the smooth functioning of this and other related markets," it said.

A central banks spokesman said the total stock of bonds available for the repurchase operation currently held by Brazilian banks stands at $31 billion, and that the central bank could buy the whole lot, depending on banks' demand for cash.

The last time the central bank conducted this type of bond market intervention was in 2008, he added.

The central bank's currency market intervention brings total spot market dollar sales in recent weeks to $8 billion since March 9. It also sold $2 billion in a repurchase auction on Wednesday.

