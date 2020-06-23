US Markets

Brazil central bank using all available tools to smooth out FX market - director

Contributors
Isabel Versiani Reuters
Jamie McGeever Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ADRIANO MACHADO

Brazil's central bank has used all available instruments to ensure the smooth functioning of the foreign exchange market during the coronavirus-fueled crisis, the bank's monetary policy director Bruno Serra said in a presentation on Tuesday.

The bank's flexibility and use of different instruments has directly reduced the level and volatility of U.S. dollar-based interest rate contracts in Brazil known as "cupom cambial," Serra said.

In a presentation to the Institute for the Study of Political Economy/Casa das Garças, Serra noted that the central bank has upped its use of FX swaps as an intervention tool during the current crisis. Since April, this has been by far the preferred method of intervention over spot dollar sales.

Serra also noted the "important" improvement in Brazil's current account position in recent months, with the deficit narrowing and still being adequately funded by foreign direct investment inflows, even though they too are slowing.

(Reporting by Isabel Versiani and Jamie McGeever; Editing by Sandra Maler)

