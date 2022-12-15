US Markets

Brazil central bank ups 2022 GDP growth forecast to 2.9%

Credit: REUTERS/AMANDA PEROBELLI

December 15, 2022 — 06:02 am EST

BRASILIA, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank improved its economic growth outlook for 2023 to 2.9% from 2.7% seen in September, according to its quarterly inflation report on Thursday.

The central bank maintained its projection that Latin America's largest economy will expand by 1.0% next year.

