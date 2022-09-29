Brazil central bank ups 2022 GDP growth forecast to 2.7%

Adds details, context

BRASILIA, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank improved its economic growth outlook for 2022 to 2.7% from 1.7%, on the back of better-than-expected second quarter performance, in addition to fiscal stimuli it had not yet incorporated.

In its quarterly inflation report on Thursday, the central bank stressed it began to consider the impacts on activity of an increased welfare program for low-income families through December and easing inflation due to government tax cuts on fuels and energy.

Congress passed both measures on the eve of a presidential election in October, in which President Jair Bolsonaro seeks a second term, but trails former leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

The central bank also predicted that Latin America's largest economy will expand by 1.0% in 2023, as domestic demand cools down in the face of the expected global slowdown and domestic aggressive monetary tightening, which pushed rates to 13.75% from a 2% record-low in March 2021.

Last week, policymakers decided to leave its benchmark Selic unchanged after 12 consecutive hikes, but stressed they will remain vigilant and will not hesitate to resume hikes if disinflation does not happen as expected.

The report reinforced the message, with the central bank noting that services inflation remains resilient "amid surprisingly positive results from economic activity and the labor market."

The central bank also revised its 2022 current account outlook to a $47 billion deficit compared to a $4 billion surplus estimated in June, mainly due to a sharp decline calculated for the trade balance surplus.

On the other hand, foreign direct investment is now expected to reach $70 billion in 2022, up from the $55 billion forecast before.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Steven Grattan)

