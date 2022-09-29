US Markets

Brazil central bank ups 2022 GDP growth forecast to 2.7%

Marcela Ayres Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ADRIANO MACHADO

Brazil's central bank improved its economic growth outlook for 2022 to 2.7% from 1.7% seen in June, according to its quarterly inflation report on Thursday.

The central bank also predicted that Latin America's largest economy will expand by 1.0% in 2023.

