Brazil central bank trims 2022 GDP growth forecast to 1% from 2.1%

Marcela Ayres Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/AMANDA PEROBELLI

SAO PAULO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank has lowered its economic growth outlook for 2022 to 1% from the previous forecast of 2.1%, according to its quarterly inflation report on Thursday.

The central bank also estimated 4.4% growth for gross domestic product (GDP) in 2021, below the 4.7% increase that had previously been seen.

