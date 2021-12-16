Brazil central bank trims 2022 GDP growth forecast to 1% from 2.1%

SAO PAULO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank has lowered its economic growth outlook for 2022 to 1% from the previous forecast of 2.1%, according to its quarterly inflation report on Thursday.

The central bank also estimated 4.4% growth for gross domestic product (GDP) in 2021, below the 4.7% increase that had previously been seen.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.