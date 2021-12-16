Brazil central bank trims 2022 GDP growth forecast to 1% amid worse financial conditions

By Marcela Ayres

BRASILIA, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank has lowered its economic growth outlook for 2022 to 1% from the previous forecast of 2.1%, citing tougher financial conditions amid an aggressive monetary tightening cycle it has put in place to combat double-digit inflation.

According to its quarterly inflation report on Thursday, the rise in risk premiums will also act to dampen economic activity in the coming year, when Brazil will have presidential elections.

Despite the review, the forecast is still more optimistic than the market consensus of tepid 0.5% growth next year in the central bank's latest weekly FOCUS survey of around 100 economists.

The central bank also estimated 4.4% growth for gross domestic product (GDP) in 2021, below the 4.7% increase that had previously been seen.

Analysts have been worsening their scenario for Latin America's largest economy due to higher borrowing costs after the central bank raised its benchmark interest rate to 9.25% this year and already signaled another hike of 150 basis point for February.

The central bank said in its inflation report that consumer inflation remains persistent and high, and that the biggest contribution to the negative surprise in the index came from the increase in fuel prices. Inflation reached 10.74% in the 12-month through November, far above its annual target of 3.75%.

"There is concern with the magnitude and persistence of shocks, with its possible side effects and with the elevation of inflation expectations, including beyond the calendar year of 2022," the central bank said.

The bank also lowered its 2021 trade surplus forecast to $35 billion from $43 billion in its previous quarterly inflation report, and revised its 2021 current account outlook to a $30 billion deficit from a $21 billion deficit.

