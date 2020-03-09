US Markets

Brazil central bank to sell up to $3 bln in spot FX market Monday

Jamie McGeever Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ADRIANO MACHADO

BRASILIA, March 9 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank said in a statement on Monday that it will auction up to $3 billion in the spot currency market later in the day, replacing the auction of up to $1 billion it had announced on Friday.

The shift follows the sharp fall in global financial markets on Monday and accompanying explosion in volatility, and will mark the central bank's first foreign exchange intervention selling dollar reserves outright since November.

