US Markets

Brazil central bank to sell up to $1 bln in spot FX market

Contributors
Jamie McGeever Reuters
Marcela Ayres Reuters
Jose de Castro Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ADRIANO MACHADO

Brazil's central bank will auction up to $1 billion in the spot currency market on Monday, it said on its website on Friday, marking its first foreign exchange intervention selling dollar reserves outright since November.

Adds context

BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, March 6 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank will auction up to $1 billion in the spot currency market on Monday, it said on its website on Friday, marking its first foreign exchange intervention selling dollar reserves outright since November.

The announcement follows the central bank's sale of $5 billion worth of currency swap contracts this week in an effort to slow the sharp depreciation of the local currency, amid calls from investors to intervene in the spot market, too.

Brazil's currency, the real, hit a record-low on Friday, at 4.67 per dollar, and has lost more than 13% this year — one of the worst-performing currencies in the world — as the country's economic growth and interest rate outlooks have dipped sharply.

The central bank's return to the spot market, dipping into some $360 billion of international reserves, comes amid surging market volatility, which has been linked with recent escalations in the central bank's interventions.

Implied one-month and three-month dollar/real volatility rose on Friday above the level when the central bank last sold FX reserves in November, fast approaching levels seen in August, when policymakers sold dollars in the spot market for the first time in 10 years.

After the U.S. Federal Reserve's emergency interest rate cut this week, Brazil's central bank said it was monitoring financial conditions as coronavirus fears hammered local markets and triggered a wave of downward revisions of growth forecasts.

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever, Marcela Ayres and Jose de Castro Editing by Brad Haynes and Leslie Adler)

((jamie.mcgeever@thomsonreuters.com; +55 (0)11 97189 3169; Reuters Messaging: jamie.mcgeever.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular