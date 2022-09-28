US Markets

Brazil central bank to roll over currency swaps expiring in November

Marcela Ayres Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ADRIANO MACHADO

Brazil's central bank announced on Wednesday that it would hold auctions starting on Thursday to roll over $15.2 billion in traditional currency swaps maturing on Nov. 1.

In a statement, the central bank said daily traditional swap auctions would be held as long as necessary for the expiring stock to be fully renewed.

The central bank usually seeks to provide currency hedging and maintain liquidity conditions to the market with its rolling policy.

