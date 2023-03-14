Brazil central bank to roll over currency swaps expiring in May

SAO PAULO, March 14 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank announced on Tuesday that it would hold auctions starting on Wednesday to roll over $15.1 billion in traditional currency swaps maturing on May 2.

In a statement, the central bank said daily traditional swap auctions would be held as long as necessary for the expiring stock to be fully renewed.

The central bank usually seeks to provide currency hedging and maintain liquidity conditions to the market with its rolling policy.

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Leslie Adler)

