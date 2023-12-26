News & Insights

US Markets

Brazil central bank to roll over currency swaps expiring in March

Credit: REUTERS/ADRIANO MACHADO

December 26, 2023 — 04:43 pm EST

Written by Fabricio de Castro for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank said on Tuesday it would hold auctions starting on Jan. 2 to roll over $15.4 billion in traditional currency swaps maturing on March 1.

The central bank said in a statement that daily traditional swap auctions would be held as long as necessary for the expiring stock to be fully renewed.

The central bank usually seeks to provide currency hedging and maintain liquidity conditions to the market with its rolling policy.

(Reporting by Fabricio de Castro Editing by Chris Reese)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.