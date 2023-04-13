US Markets

Brazil central bank to roll over currency swaps expiring in June

April 13, 2023 — 05:28 pm EDT

April 13 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank announced on Thursday it would hold auctions starting on Friday to roll over $15.0 billion in traditional currency swaps maturing on June 1.

In a statement, the central bank said daily traditional swap auctions would be held as long as necessary for the expiring stock to be fully renewed.

The central bank usually seeks to provide currency hedging and maintain liquidity conditions to the market with its rolling policy.

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
