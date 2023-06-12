Brazil central bank to roll over currency swaps expiring in August

June 12 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank on Monday announced that it would hold auctions starting on Tuesday to roll over $15.1 billion in traditional currency swaps maturing on August 1.

The central bank in a statement said daily traditional swap auctions would be held as long as necessary for the expiring stock to be fully renewed.

The central bank usually seeks to provide currency hedging and maintain liquidity conditions to the market with its rolling policy.

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Mark Porter)

